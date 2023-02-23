Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 143 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atkore were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Atkore by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

