Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.