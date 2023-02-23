Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

