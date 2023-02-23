Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

