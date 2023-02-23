Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

