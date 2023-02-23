Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 300 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 135.6% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

