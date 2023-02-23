Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $17,770,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 239,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 181,694 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

