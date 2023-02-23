Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.06 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

