Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

