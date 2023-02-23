BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,770 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FOX by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 13,591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FOX by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in FOX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.