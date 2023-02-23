Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.