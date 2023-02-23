BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,125 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in News were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

