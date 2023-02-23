Michael Whitaker Sells 12,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.