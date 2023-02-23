Michael Whitaker Sells 12,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE C opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Featured Stories
