Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Synectics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 125.55 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.65. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.55 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

