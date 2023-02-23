VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

VSL opened at GBX 84 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 29.25 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market cap of £233.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,047.50 and a beta of 0.63. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.13).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.