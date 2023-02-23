FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Cut by National Bank Financial

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

