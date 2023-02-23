TXO Energy Partners, L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for TXO Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Price Performance

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

NYSE TXO opened at $24.10 on Thursday. TXO Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

