Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

