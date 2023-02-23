SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SPX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.



