Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Lowered by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.