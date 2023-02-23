Oppenheimer Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.5 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.