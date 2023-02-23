Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE FRO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

