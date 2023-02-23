Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,567 shares of company stock worth $5,827,839. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.