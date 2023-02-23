National Bank Financial Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.