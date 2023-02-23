Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

