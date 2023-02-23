Analysts Set Expectations for Chart Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark raised their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

GTLS stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

