Analysts Set Expectations for Chart Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark raised their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

GTLS stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

