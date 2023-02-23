FY2022 EPS Estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Decreased by Analyst

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $45.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

