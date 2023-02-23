FY2022 EPS Estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Decreased by Analyst

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $45.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
See Also
