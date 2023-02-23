Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

