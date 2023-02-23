Travere Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.