Alliance Global Partners Comments on Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Cresco Labs Company Profile

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

