Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

