Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $120.64 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $120,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

