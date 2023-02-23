iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

