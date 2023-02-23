MML Investors Services LLC Buys 20,529 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

