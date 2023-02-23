MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $360.70 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

