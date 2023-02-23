MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,941 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of LMBS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
