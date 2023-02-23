MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

