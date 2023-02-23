MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $36.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

