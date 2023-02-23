MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 18,985 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

