MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

