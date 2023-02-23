Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $321.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.