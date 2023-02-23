MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYH opened at $272.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.68. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

