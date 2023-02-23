MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 16,776 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

