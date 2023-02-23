MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

