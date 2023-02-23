1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

