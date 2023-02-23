PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.23 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Stories

