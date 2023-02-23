HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of HSTM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
