Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Innospec’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Innospec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innospec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

