NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NUVA opened at $43.97 on Thursday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NuVasive

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

