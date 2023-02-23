Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sapiens International Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.