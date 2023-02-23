Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

